Man sues Boy Scouts, Glens Falls schools over alleged sexual abuse
Man sues Boy Scouts, Glens Falls schools over alleged sexual abuse

QUEENSBURY — The Boy Scouts of America and Glens Falls school district face a new lawsuit, alleging that they turned a blind eye to repeated sexual abuse of a boy in the 1950s.

The lawsuit was filed last week in state Supreme Court in Warren County by a man using the pseudonym John Doe.

It was filed under the state Child Victims Act that allows lawsuits where statutes of limitation had previously expired, and names the regional Twin Rivers Council of the Boy Scout as well as the national organization and the school district.

The plaintiff claims he was "repeatedly and forcefully sexually abused" by Scouts during scouting outings and by fellow Glens Falls students during showers in school between 1956 and 1959. The alleged abusers themselves are not identified.

The lawsuit states the plaintiff told Boy Scout leaders and school officials about the abuse, but no action was taken to stop it. A school official referred him to a school psychologist, who in turn told him to "see a private psychologist," the lawsuit states.

"The agents, steward and/or employees of the school and Boy Scouts blamed the plaintiff for the sexual abuse he was forced to endure," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit does not seek a specific amount of monetary compensation.

The plaintiff is being represented by lawyer Jordon Merson of New York City. No lawyers were listed in electronic court records for the defendants.

Glens Falls school officials had no comment on the lawsuit. Inquiries to a spokesperson for the Boy Scouts were not returned Thursday. 

The case has been assigned to state Supreme Court Justice Robert Muller, who scheduled a Feb. 14 conference.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

