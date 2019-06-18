MOREAU — A pedestrian was seriously hurt when he was hit early Tuesday by a vehicle on Bluebird Road, and police arrested the driver a short time later after he fled the scene, authorities said.
The pedestrian, whose name wasn't released, was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, according to State Police.
He was hit around 1:30 a.m. as he walked east by a vehicle that was also eastbound and fled the crash scene, Trooper Kerra Burns said.
State Police and Saratoga County sheriff's officers began a search for the vehicle, and it was found in woods off Hudson Falls Road, where the driver had tried to hide it, officials said.
The man police believe was the driver, Justin C. Lewis, 26, of Fort Edward, was located about an hour later, found to be intoxicated, and was charged with felony counts of driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence, as well as misdemeanor failure to use an ignition interlock device, Burns said.
He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.
