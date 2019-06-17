{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Vermont man who police believe was a major heroin supplier in the Whitehall area has been sentenced to 4 years in state prison.

Dayshawn D. Mitchell, 23, was arrested in January after a multi-agency police investigation led to the seizure of 50 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is more powerful than heroin.

State Police believe Mitchell, a native of Brooklyn, was operating a distribution network in western Vermont and parts of Washington County. He was arrested at an unspecified location along Route 4 in the village of Whitehall.

He pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, and Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan imposed a four-year term to be followed by 2 years on parole.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments