Man sentenced to prison in child porn case

BALLSTON SPA — A man who tried to share pornographic material with a child was sentenced Thursday to up to 4 years in state prison.

Dillon J. Sears, 24, of Glenville, was arrested last March after investigators learned he had inappropriate contact with a child by trying to share "indecent" material with them.

He pleaded guilty to attempted disseminating indecent materials to a minor, a felony, for an incident earlier in the year in Saratoga.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced Sears to 1-1/3 to 4 years in state prison.

