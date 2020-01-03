Man sentenced to prison in child porn case
0 comments

Man sentenced to prison in child porn case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A man who tried to share pornographic material with a child was sentenced Thursday to up to 4 years in state prison.

Dillon J. Sears, 24, of Glenville, was arrested last March after investigators learned he had inappropriate contact with a child by trying to share "indecent" material with them.

He pleaded guilty to attempted disseminating indecent materials to a minor, a felony, for an incident earlier in the year in Saratoga.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced Sears to 1-1/3 to 4 years in state prison.

Dillon Sears

Sears
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News