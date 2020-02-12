Man sentenced to prison for mall bathroom videos
BALLSTON SPA — A man who secretly recorded videos of people using a bathroom at Wilton Mall last summer was sentenced Tuesday to up to 3 years in state prison.

Dominick A. Monge, 24, of Amsterdam, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony, in connection with his arrest last Aug. 24 at the mall.

Saratoga County sheriff's officers arrested him after he was caught using a cellphone to record another person in the bathroom. Police did not say whether he had previously recorded videos there or in any other restrooms in the region.

The plea resulted in Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentencing Monge, who has a prior felony conviction, to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison.

