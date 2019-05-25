{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Moreau man who police said cut a woman with a knife multiple times during an attack last summer has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison.

Scott H. Lortie, 29, of Fortsville Road, was arrested last Sept. 3 on felony counts of assault, unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal mischief after an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the victim, with whom Lortie was acquainted, suffered cuts to her arms that were not believed to be serious. The incident was described by police as a "domestic incident."

Lortie pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault, a felony, in satisfaction of the charges.

Lortie, who has two prior felony convictions for a drug sale and identity theft, was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

