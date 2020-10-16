 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to one year in jail for stealing nearly $3,000 in Home Depot merchandise
Man sentenced to one year in jail for stealing nearly $3,000 in Home Depot merchandise

QUEENSBURY — An Albany County man was sentenced to a year in jail for stealing electrical generators from a home improvement store.

Roger Dupuis, 43, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2019, after an off-duty state police investigator spotted him and another man, Thilo H. Bell, running across the parking lot of the Home Depot on Route 9. They were pushing carts loaded with generators and other items.

The investigator wrote down the license plate of their vehicle and contacted police. Troopers located the pair, who are both from Cohoes, a short time later. They had nearly $3,000 worth of stolen items in their possession.

Dupuis pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of stolen property on Thursday in Warren County Court.

Bell had pleaded guilty in February and was also sentenced to a year in jail.

