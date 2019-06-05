{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man was sentenced Friday to 6 months in jail and 5 years on probation for choking another person during a dispute.

Edward A. Drew Jr., 50, pleaded guilty to second-degree strangulation, a felony, for an arrest earlier this year in Granville. The charge is brought when a person is choked and injured or choked unconscious.

He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court, and was released from jail as he completed the jail term while awaiting disposition of the case. An order of protection was issued for the victim.

