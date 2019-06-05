FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man was sentenced Friday to 6 months in jail and 5 years on probation for choking another person during a dispute.
Edward A. Drew Jr., 50, pleaded guilty to second-degree strangulation, a felony, for an arrest earlier this year in Granville. The charge is brought when a person is choked and injured or choked unconscious.
He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court, and was released from jail as he completed the jail term while awaiting disposition of the case. An order of protection was issued for the victim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.