Man sentenced to 3 years for drug possession in Corinth

CORINTH — A Mechanicville man was sentenced on Friday for possessing drugs last year in Corinth.

Dean J. Atwell, 33, was sentenced to three years in prison and one year of post-release supervision in Saratoga County Court on Friday. 

On Nov. 18, Atwell was arrested in Corinth by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office after he was found in possession of 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine.

He was also found to have strips of Suboxone that were not prescribed to him.

Atwell pleaded guilty to a felony of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

