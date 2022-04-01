Man sentenced to 3 years for drug possession in Corinth

CORINTH — A Mechanicville man was sentenced on Friday for possessing drugs last year in Corinth.
Dean J. Atwell, 33, was sentenced to three years in prison and one year of post-release supervision in Saratoga County Court on Friday.
On Nov. 18, Atwell was arrested in Corinth by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office after he was found in possession of 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine.
He was also found to have strips of Suboxone that were not prescribed to him.
Atwell pleaded guilty to a felony of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.