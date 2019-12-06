QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who was one of two who burglarized the Lake George Historical Society to steal donations earlier this year was sentenced Wednesday to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison.
Bryan J. Detraglia, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary, a felony, last month for the Aug. 9 incident at the Historical Society's headquarters on Canada Street.
Police said he and Brendon A. Redding, 21, forced their way into the museum and made off with a glass five-gallon jug that contained an unspecified amount of cash donations. Both men were arrested after a five-week investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
The money was not recovered.
Detraglia has at least one prior felony conviction. Redding faces 6 months in Warren County Jail and 5 years on probation.
