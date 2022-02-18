Man rescued from atop truck in flooded motel parking lot in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Volunteer Fire Department rescued a man who was trapped on top of his pickup truck in the flooded parking lot of the Howard Johnson hotel on Canada Street on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service had issued a flood watch for both Warren and Washington counties from Thursday at 1 p.m. through Friday at 7 p.m.

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services did not report any other instances of flooding in the county. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office stated that there were a few reports of flooded basements, but otherwise things were quiet.

Drainage from the back streets in the village goes into the hotel’s parking lot, Lake George Fire Chief Brandon Combs said.

Combs said the flooding was a result of water runoff from Prospect Mountain that flows into the drainage portion of the parking lot. The drain isn’t able to keep up with the amount of water coming in, leading to flooding.

The drain is not in a good location, Combs said.

“That lower lot always floods every single year,” he said.

The man, who police said was a tourist, was trapped on top of his Dodge truck in the parking lot.

Combs said that the Fire Department deployed an Achilles inflatable rescue boat. Two members from the department used the boat to rescue the man from his truck.

The rescue was completed at 8:06 a.m., and the man did not sustain any injuries, according to police.

The man was on top of his truck when firefighters arrived. Combs said no one knows how he got to his truck.

“We just know that we got a call, he was on top of his truck when we arrived. We deployed our Achilles boat, two members went out, grabbed him off of the top of his truck and got him back to land,” he said.

Combs said the rooms on the ground level flooded with water. He said there was roughly 8 feet of water in the parking lot.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

