Man rescued after falling through ice on Lake George
Man rescued after falling through ice on Lake George

BOLTON — Warren County is warning people about going onto Lake George after one person fell through the ice on Monday morning.

County spokesman Don Lehman said the person was rescued by Bolton firefighters, who used an airboat and hovercraft to get to him. He was conscious when rescued and taken to a hospital.

The incident happened in Huddle Bay.

Parts of the lake just froze over the weekend and most of the ice is still unsafe, according to Lehman. Because of winds and lack of extreme cold, the ice that has formed is not as thick as usual.

Check back for updates.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

