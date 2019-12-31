Man pleas guilty to felony in choking case
FORT EDWARD -- A Whitehall man has been sentenced to 5 years on probation for choking a woman during a domestic violence incident.

Bobby J. Chapin, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree strangulation, a felony, in connection with an arrest last March by State Police, court records show.

The charge of strangulation is filed when a person was choked unconscious or suffered injuries when choked. No serious injuries were reported in Chapin's case.

Chapin was also charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief, and those charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

