Man pleas guilty to felony in choking case

FORT EDWARD -- A Whitehall man has been sentenced to 5 years on probation for choking a woman during a domestic violence incident.
Bobby J. Chapin, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree strangulation, a felony, in connection with an arrest last March by State Police, court records show.
The charge of strangulation is filed when a person was choked unconscious or suffered injuries when choked. No serious injuries were reported in Chapin's case.
Chapin was also charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief, and those charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.