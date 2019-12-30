Man pleads guilty to two felony DWI charges

BALLSTON SPA — A Schuyerville man who was arrested on drunken driving charges twice in a month pleaded guilty to felonies in both cases last week in Saratoga County Court.

Adelord M. Irish, 37, pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated charges for July 13 and June 12 arrests in Schuylerville.

The June 12 arrest stemmed from a traffic stop by State Police.

On July 13, Saratoga County sheriff's officers charged him with felony DWI and misdemeanor boating while intoxicated after they were called to a complaint at the boat launch on Ferry Street in Schuylerville about an intoxicated boater.

Officers arrived to find the boater was leaving in a vehicle, and officers charged him with driving both the vehicle and boat while drunk. The status of the BWI charge was unclear Monday.

Irish is free pending sentencing March 3 in Saratoga County Court.

