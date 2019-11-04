{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A South Carolina man who had an illegal handgun when he was involved in a dispute at a Glens Falls apartment pleaded guilty to a felony Wednesday in Warren County Court.

James T. Bates, 26, of Warnerville, South Carolina, was charged in late July after Glens Falls Police received a complaint about a man who had been banned from Village Green Apartments refusing to leave a home there.

They arrived to find Bates in the complex, with a loaded handgun tucked in the waistband of his pants.

Bates told police he believed he could legally possess the gun in a home because he legally owned it in South Carolina. But under New York law, a New York pistol permit was needed to possess the gun in New York.

He had been staying at an apartment in Village Green.

He pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon, and was sentenced to 6 months in Warren County Jail and 5 years on probation.

