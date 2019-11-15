QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man who was arrested on felony charges twice in 15 months pleaded guilty Wednesday in Warren County Court.
Jeffrey K. Homeyer, 28, pleaded guilty to aggravated family offense, a felony, for one of two arrests where he violated orders of protection last year and last month in Queensbury.
The first arrest occurred after a standoff at Montcalm Apartment, the second last month on Carlton Drive when he allegedly choked a woman and fled into woods near the home.
Warren County Judge John Hall put Homeyer on probation for a year. If he does well, he faces an additional term of probation. If not, he faces a jail or state prison term.
