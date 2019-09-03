QUEENSBURY — A Washington County man who was arrested 16 months ago for sexually abusing two children at the day care center where he worked pleaded guilty Tuesday to five charges, but he did not admit any wrongdoing.
David L. Saladin, 49, of Fort Edward, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child for sexual contact with girls ages 6 and 4 in 2017 and early 2018. He agreed to spend 10 years on probation, a reduction from a plea deal offer earlier this year that included a six-year state prison term.
The girls were being watched at Child Care at Willow Bend, the home-based center in Queensbury where Saladin had worked for about two years, when Saladin fondled them, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Trial in the case was set to begin next week, but Saladin instead opted to enter so-called "Alford" pleas to the charges, where he pleads guilty but does not admit the underlying allegations.
Warren County Judge John Hall outlined the evidence against him in court Tuesday, which included statements by the girls and a statement by Saladin to Warren County sheriff's investigators that records show included admissions to having physical contact. Saladin's counsel had sought to have his statement barred from trial, but Hall ruled it would be admissible.
Warren County First Assistant District Matthew Burin said there was additional evidence that included "other witnesses to testify about the defendant's opportunity to commit these crimes."
"If the jury believed these witnesses, you could spend a long time in state prison," Hall warned Saladin.
Saladin had pleaded not guilty and claimed any contact he had with the children was not sexual in nature.
Saladin, who is being represented by William Montgomery, had no comment after the hearing. He is free, pending sentencing Oct. 16.
He was arrested in February 2018 after one of the children disclosed to a parent that she had been fondled.
Parents of a second child who were suspicious about interaction with Saladin contacted police after learning of the allegations, Warren County Sheriff Bud York said at the time of the arrest.
Saladin was fired from the day care center when the allegations were made.
In addition to the term of probation, he will have to register as a sex offender and pay $1,425 in fees and surcharges.
Each of the felony charges could have brought a seven-year prison sentence.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said he could not comment on the case at this point.
