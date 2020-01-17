Man pleads guilty in Whitehall kidnapping case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hafer is alleged to have posed as the parent of one of the girls on a phone call to convince a guardian of one of the girls that they were being supervised when they were at a motel room in Queensbury with the men. Police said parents and guardians of the girls made significant efforts to supervise them.

Mittler allegedly raped one of the girls at the motel on numerous occasions over a several-day period before they fled the region.

The girls eventually sneaked out of their homes the night of Aug. 29, one leaving a note saying she was headed to Maine with friends and a parent of a friend. But they were actually with Mittler and Hafer, and relatives of the girls contacted Whitehall Police and State Police who tracked them to the Midwest.

While the girls willingly accompanied the men, they could not do so legally because of their ages.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan praised the work of police, led by State Police, for putting together a case that led to Mittler's conviction.