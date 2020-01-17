Man pleads guilty in Whitehall kidnapping case

FORT EDWARD — A Missouri man who kidnapped two girls from Whitehall last August, repeatedly raping one of them, pleaded guilty to a kidnapping count on Friday, agreeing to serve 15 years in state prison.
Bradley R. Mittler admitted that he illegally transported one of two girls, ages 14 and 15, from Washington County last Aug. 30, prompting a manhunt that ended when the girls were found in Ohio and Mittler and a co-defendant were arrested.
Charges are still pending against co-defendant Brian F. Hafer, who is mulling a plea deal offer that would send him to prison for 10 years. Hafer, 36, is being held in Washington County Jail pending further court action and a possible trial later this year.
Mittler's plea stems from a series of incidents that occurred when he came to Washington County late last August and convinced the two girls to leave with him.
Mittler met the 14-year-old girl online and had Hafer come east with him to visit her. Mittler pretended to be 17 years old, and even gave the girl and her family a fake birth certificate to corroborate that fabrication.
Mittler allegedly raped the girl in a Queensbury motel room several times before the girl and a 15-year-old friend decided to drive west with them. State Police tracked the girls to central Ohio, where the men abandoned them at a shopping plaza before police caught up with the two suspects in southern Ohio as well.
You have free articles remaining.
Hafer is alleged to have posed as the parent of one of the girls on a phone call to convince a guardian of one of the girls that they were being supervised when they were at a motel room in Queensbury with the men. Police said parents and guardians of the girls made significant efforts to supervise them.
Mittler allegedly raped one of the girls at the motel on numerous occasions over a several-day period before they fled the region.
The girls eventually sneaked out of their homes the night of Aug. 29, one leaving a note saying she was headed to Maine with friends and a parent of a friend. But they were actually with Mittler and Hafer, and relatives of the girls contacted Whitehall Police and State Police who tracked them to the Midwest.
While the girls willingly accompanied the men, they could not do so legally because of their ages.
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan praised the work of police, led by State Police, for putting together a case that led to Mittler's conviction.
"The investigation and information developed led to not only the successful recovery of the children but also evidence supporting this plea agreement today,” Jordan said in a news release. "Without the incredible cooperation and hard work by all of the agencies involved, this result would not have been possible."
Mittler's lawyer, Martin McGuinness, said he had no comment Friday, pending sentencing. Mittler is being held in Washington County Jail pending sentencing Feb. 21, and could have faced up to life in prison on the weightiest charge, first-degree kidnapping.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com