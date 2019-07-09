{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A Ticonderoga man pleaded guilty last week in Warren County Court to a felony charge for possessing cocaine.

Sean P. Kenney, 34, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with a Feb. 14 arrest in Lake George.

He was found to have 3.5 grams of the drug during a traffic stop.

Warren County Judge John Hall placed him on interim probation for a year. If he does well, he will be allowed to withdraw the felony plea, and plead guilty to a misdemeanor instead, avoiding a jail sentence.

If he does not well, he faces up to 2.5 years in state prison.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments