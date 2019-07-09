QUEENSBURY -- A Ticonderoga man pleaded guilty last week in Warren County Court to a felony charge for possessing cocaine.
Sean P. Kenney, 34, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with a Feb. 14 arrest in Lake George.
He was found to have 3.5 grams of the drug during a traffic stop.
Warren County Judge John Hall placed him on interim probation for a year. If he does well, he will be allowed to withdraw the felony plea, and plead guilty to a misdemeanor instead, avoiding a jail sentence.
If he does not well, he faces up to 2.5 years in state prison.
