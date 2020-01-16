Man pleads guilty in gun case
Man pleads guilty in gun case

QUEENSBURY — A Lake Luzerne man who was arrested last fall after he was found to have an illegal semiautomatic rifle pleaded guilty to a felony Wednesday.

Jesse E. Ettinger, 26, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a firearm for having a rifle with a 30-round magazine and pistol grip that made it illegal under state law.

He was arrested Oct. 19 after police were called to a home on Route 9N for a "disturbance," according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Ettinger did not threaten anyone with the gun, but it was found in the home when police responded to the call. He told Warren County Judge John Hall he built the rifle himself.

Hall put him on interim probation for a year. If he does well, he will be allowed to withdraw the felony plea and instead plead guilty to a misdemeanor.

If he does not do well, he faces a jail or prison sentence.

