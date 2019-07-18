{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A 25-year-old Warrensburg man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a rape charge having sex with an underage girl.

Dylan J. Runewicz, of Tripp Lake Road, pleaded guilty to third-degree rape, a felony, for a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old in Warrensburg last year. Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced him to 16 weekends in Warren County Jail and 10 years on probation.

Runewicz was charged last September after the Warren County Sheriff's Office was contacted about allegations he had sex with the teen at his home earlier in the month, officials said.

The girl could not legally consent to sex, as the state's age of consent is 17. Runewicz was not accused of physically forcing the girl to have sex.

