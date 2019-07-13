{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA -- A Saratoga Springs man pleaded guilty Friday to two felony charges in connection with arrests for assaulting another person and illegal possession of a gun.

Erik A. Pagan, 45, of Allen Drive, was arrested on a felony assault charge in Saratoga Springs in February for injuring another person, and weeks later for illegal possession of a gun in Wilton, records show. The gun charge stemmed from his possession of a weapon in July 2016.

He pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault and criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon.

Pagan faces up to 4 years in state prison on each charge when sentenced Sept. 27 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy, though he could avoid a jail sentence.

