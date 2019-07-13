BALLSTON SPA -- A Saratoga Springs man pleaded guilty Friday to two felony charges in connection with arrests for assaulting another person and illegal possession of a gun.
Erik A. Pagan, 45, of Allen Drive, was arrested on a felony assault charge in Saratoga Springs in February for injuring another person, and weeks later for illegal possession of a gun in Wilton, records show. The gun charge stemmed from his possession of a weapon in July 2016.
He pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault and criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon.
Pagan faces up to 4 years in state prison on each charge when sentenced Sept. 27 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy, though he could avoid a jail sentence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.