FORT EDWARD — The Vermont man who police believe was responsible for at least a dozen home burglaries around eastern New York and western Vermont has been sentenced to 9 years in state prison for his crimes in Washington County.
Jeremy T. Joseph, 39, of Clarendon, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree burglary, satisfying five felony charges that were filed late last year and earlier this year for burglaries in Washington County.
State Police and Washington County sheriff's officers linked him to a home burglary spree in the eastern and southern portions of the county in November and December, including break-ins where several guns were stolen.
Police said he knocked on doors, pretending to solicit logging work, and if no one answered, kicked in doors to steal money, jewelry, guns and other valuables. He was linked to burglaries in Salem, Hebron, Cambridge, Argyle, Jackson and White Creek.
Some stolen property was recovered. Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said Joseph will have to pay $2,130 in restitution.
Jordan said the disposition took into account Joseph's assistance to police, both in solving open burglary cases and for a drug investigation in Vermont.
Police said he told them that drug problems were behind the thefts. Jordan said Joseph had been addicted to heroin and beat that but had issues with the prescription anti-opioid drug Suboxone, so he turned to crack cocaine.
"This case speaks to the challenges of addiction," Jordan said.
Joseph was arrested after police received a tip from a homeowner in northern Rensselaer County who posted on Facebook about a black Dodge pickup truck seen on a surveillance camera at a home. That allowed police to identify Joseph as the truck’s owner, and they learned that Joseph was a felon with a pending burglary charge in Manchester, Vermont who was dating a woman in Hoosick Falls, according to State Police.
Charges are still pending in Rensselaer County and Vermont. Joseph is serving his sentence in maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility. He will spend 5 years on parole after his release.
His lawyer, Lucas Mihuta, has not returned phone calls for comment on the case.
