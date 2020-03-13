Man pleads guilty for spraypainted swastikas

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man who spraypainted graffiti that included swastikas on several buildings and signs last fall was put on probation and ordered to perform community service after a guilty plea Wednesday.

Gaven M. Wasson, 18, of Pinion Pine Lane, pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief for an Oct. 2 graffiti spree on Burke Drive and Aviation Road in Queensbury. Wasson and Anthony L. Dean, 20, of Glens Falls, were arrested the following day after a joint investigation by Warren County sheriff's officers and State Police.

Police said they were responsible for vandalism that included blue spraypainting of phrases, including a gang-related phrase that included the word "Crip," and swastikas on the building and a sign at the Queensbury Masonic Temple and Masonic Historical Society on Burke Drive, police said.

Police said their interviews of the duo found no apparent antisemitic intent with the use of a swastika.

They also also were accused of painting on a street sign, an exterior wall at the Speedway store on Aviation Road and a storage building at the Methodist Church on Aviation Road.

In Warren County Court on Wednesday, Judge John Hall asked Wasson what he spraypainted, and he replied, "Just some slang."