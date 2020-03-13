Man pleads guilty for spraypainted swastikas

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man who spraypainted graffiti that included swastikas on several buildings and signs last fall was put on probation and ordered to perform community service after a guilty plea Wednesday.
Gaven M. Wasson, 18, of Pinion Pine Lane, pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief for an Oct. 2 graffiti spree on Burke Drive and Aviation Road in Queensbury. Wasson and Anthony L. Dean, 20, of Glens Falls, were arrested the following day after a joint investigation by Warren County sheriff's officers and State Police.
Police said they were responsible for vandalism that included blue spraypainting of phrases, including a gang-related phrase that included the word "Crip," and swastikas on the building and a sign at the Queensbury Masonic Temple and Masonic Historical Society on Burke Drive, police said.
Police said their interviews of the duo found no apparent antisemitic intent with the use of a swastika.
They also also were accused of painting on a street sign, an exterior wall at the Speedway store on Aviation Road and a storage building at the Methodist Church on Aviation Road.
In Warren County Court on Wednesday, Judge John Hall asked Wasson what he spraypainted, and he replied, "Just some slang."
Wasson was put on interim probation for a year, and directed to perform 96 hours of community service during that time. He also will have to make restitution, with an estimate of about $1,000 given in court.
If he does well on interim probation, he will be sentenced to a lengthier term of probation. If not, he faces a jail or prison term.
Dean's case is still pending in Queensbury Town Court.
Police said surveillance videos from businesses in the area led police to identify the men, and they were found wearing same clothes they were wearing on the videos.
The duo allegedly stole the spraypaint that was used for the vandalism from the Walmart store on Route 9 in Queensbury, and State Police charged each with misdemeanor petit larceny for those thefts, officials said.
Both had been staying with Dean’s girlfriend in Montcalm Apartments, and did the graffiti when walking between Walmart and her home, police said.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com