Man pleads guilty for spray-painted swastikas

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man who last fall spray-painted graffiti that included swastikas on several buildings and signs was put on probation and ordered to perform community service after a guilty plea Wednesday.

Gaven M. Wasson, 18, of Pinion Pine Lane, pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief for an Oct. 2 graffiti spree on Burke Drive and Aviation Road in Queensbury. Wasson and Anthony L. Dean, 20, of Glens Falls, were arrested the following day, after a joint investigation by Warren County sheriff's officers and State Police.

Police said they were responsible for vandalism that included blue spray-painting of phrases, including a gang-related phrase that included the word "Crip," and swastikas on the building and a sign at the Queensbury Masonic Temple and Masonic Historical Society on Burke Drive.

Police said their interviews of the duo found no apparent anti-Semitic intent with the use of a swastika.

They also were accused of painting on a street sign, an exterior wall at the Speedway store on Aviation Road and a storage building at the Methodist Church on Aviation Road.

In Warren County Court on Wednesday, Judge John Hall asked Wasson what he spray-painted, and he replied, "Just some slang."