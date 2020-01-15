Man pleads guilty for Saratoga County crime spree
Man pleads guilty for Saratoga County crime spree

BALLSTON SPA — A man from Tennessee who was arrested in November in connection with a spree of vehicle thefts and a home burglary in western Saratoga County pleaded guilty to a felony charge Tuesday.

Lawrence J. Delliveneri, 51, of Warrensburg, Tennessee, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to attempted second-degree burglary for a Nov. 23 burglary in Edinburg.

Saratoga County sheriff's office believe Delliveneri committed multiple car thefts and at least one burglary in Greenfield and Edinburg and illegally possessed a handgun in the days before his arrest.

The arrest came after a resident of Edinburg saw him acting suspiciously along South Shore Road, and police found a crashed car that had been reported stolen nearby.

The attempted burglary plea satisfies all of the charges against him.

He faces up to 7 years in state prison when sentenced March 16 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

Lawrence Delliveneri

Dellevineri
