Man pleads guilty for Saratoga County crime spree

BALLSTON SPA — A man from Tennessee who was arrested in November in connection with a spree of vehicle thefts and a home burglary in western Saratoga County pleaded guilty to a felony charge Tuesday.

Lawrence J. Delliveneri, 51, of Warrensburg, Tennessee, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to attempted second-degree burglary for a Nov. 23 burglary in Edinburg.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County sheriff's office believe Delliveneri committed multiple car thefts and at least one burglary in Greenfield and Edinburg and illegally possessed a handgun in the days before his arrest.

The arrest came after a resident of Edinburg saw him acting suspiciously along South Shore Road, and police found a crashed car that had been reported stolen nearby.

The attempted burglary plea satisfies all of the charges against him.

He faces up to 7 years in state prison when sentenced March 16 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0