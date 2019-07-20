QUEENSBURY — A Whitehall man who is on parole for a drug-related conviction has pleaded guilty to selling prescription drugs in Warren County.
Garth A. Martel, 30, pleaded guilty to felony criminal sale of a controlled substance for selling unspecified prescription drugs last December in Queensbury.
He faced two counts of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, but charges for one of the sales will be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Martel is on parole for a 2016 conviction for tampering with physical evidence in connection with efforts to hide heroin during an arrest in Whitehall. He was initially put on probation in that case, but violated the terms of probation and was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison.
He faces up to 4 additional years in prison for the new conviction, and is to be sentenced July 31 by Warren County Judge John Hall. Martel is being held in Warren County Jail pending sentencing.
