Man pleads guilty for Moreau home burglary

BALLSTON SPA — A Corinth man who burglarized as many as 15 homes in Washington and Saratoga counties last year pleaded guilty Friday to a felony in Saratoga County Court.

Erik M. Gilboy, 37, pleaded to second-degree burglary for a burglary Oct. 27, 2018 on West River Road in Moreau, which was part of a spate of burglaries around the region that he committed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The theft spree ended when police identified him as a suspect in the cases in November 2018, after he was caught burglarizing a home in Salem. He fled when confronted but a co-defendant was caught, and a standoff ensued the next day at a home where Gilboy was staying in Greenfield. He was eventually arrested without injuries.

Gilboy pleaded guilty for the Salem burglary earlier this fall, and was sentenced last month to 8.5 years in prison, 5 years on parole and $24,115 in restitution.

He is also on parole for a 2012 attempted burglary conviction in Saratoga County.

Gilboy is to be sentenced Feb. 21 in Saratoga County Court for the Moreau burglary, and faces an additional prison term.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0