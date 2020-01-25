Man pleads guilty for mall bathroom videos

BALLSTON SPA -- A man who secretly recorded videos of people using a bathroom at Wilton Mall last summer pleaded guilty Friday and faces up to 4 years in state prison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dominick A. Monge, 24, of Amsterdam, pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony, in connection with his arrest last Aug. 24 at the mall.

Saratoga County sheriff's officers arrested him after he was caught using a cell phone to record another person in the bathroom.

Monge is free pending sentencing Feb. 11 in Saratoga County Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0