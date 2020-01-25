Man pleads guilty for mall bathroom videos
Man pleads guilty for mall bathroom videos

BALLSTON SPA -- A man who secretly recorded videos of people using a bathroom at Wilton Mall last summer pleaded guilty Friday and faces up to 4 years in state prison.

Dominick A. Monge, 24, of Amsterdam, pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony, in connection with his arrest last Aug. 24 at the mall.

Saratoga County sheriff's officers arrested him after he was caught using a cell phone to record another person in the bathroom.

Monge is free pending sentencing Feb. 11 in Saratoga County Court.

