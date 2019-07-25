{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Whitehall man who tried to cash a forged check at a bank in Queensbury last fall has pleaded guilty to a felony in Warren County Court.

Donald F. Hammond, 46, of Route 4, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument in connection with an arrest by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, according to court records.

Hammond allegedly tried to cash a $750 personal check on another person's account at the TD Bank branch on Quaker Road, but the staff was suspicious and did not cash the check. He left, but police were able to identify him, in part thanks to surveillance video. He was arrested in April.

Hammond has a long criminal record that includes multiple prior felony convictions. He faces up to 4 years in state prison when sentenced July 31 by Warren County Judge John Hall.

