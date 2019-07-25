QUEENSBURY — A Whitehall man who tried to cash a forged check at a bank in Queensbury last fall has pleaded guilty to a felony in Warren County Court.
Donald F. Hammond, 46, of Route 4, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument in connection with an arrest by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, according to court records.
Hammond allegedly tried to cash a $750 personal check on another person's account at the TD Bank branch on Quaker Road, but the staff was suspicious and did not cash the check. He left, but police were able to identify him, in part thanks to surveillance video. He was arrested in April.
Hammond has a long criminal record that includes multiple prior felony convictions. He faces up to 4 years in state prison when sentenced July 31 by Warren County Judge John Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.