Man pleads guilty for burglary where Christmas presents were stolen

BALLSTON SPA -- A Saratoga County man who was arrested late last year for burglarizing two homes and stealing Christmas presents pleaded guilty to two felonies Thursday.

Timothy W. Duncan, 41, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to two felony charges of second-degree burglary for break-ins in Wilton and Milton in December and November.

He had been released without bail in the November case when he committed the second burglary.

During a Dec. 21 burglary at a home of acquaintances in Wilton, he stole electronics and jewelry among presents intended for Christmas festivities.

State Police arrested him Dec. 23. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office charged him in the Nov. 1 burglary.

He blamed the thefts on a drug problem, and faces up to 15 years in state prison when sentenced March 19.

