Man pleads guilty for baseball bat assault

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who police said hit a neighbor with a baseball bat during a dispute last June pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony assault charge.

Timothy R. Cardinale, 58, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for a June 29 attack that left the victim with minor injuries. Cardinale entered an "Alford" plea to the charge where he didn't admit the underlying allegations. Glens Falls Police said he fought with officers who responded to the call as well.

Warren County Judge John Hall put Cardinale, a two-time prior felon, on interim probation for a year. If he does well, he will avoid a jail or prison sentence. If not, he faces up to 7 years in state prison.

