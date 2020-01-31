Man OK after snowmobile goes through ice on Great Sacandaga Lake

HADLEY — Authorities were warning about thin ice on local waters after a snowmobiler broke through on Great Sacandaga Lake on Friday morning.

The man got an unexpected dunk in the frigid water when his machine broke through ice near Conklingville Dam, off Kathan Road.

He was able to cling to ice, and Saratoga County Highway Department workers who were in the area went out on the ice in a rowboat to pull him ashore.

The man, who State Police said was from Gloversville, was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia.

Saratoga County Public Works Deputy Commissioner Tom Speziale said details of the rescue were not available Friday afternoon, as the workers had gone home for the day. But he said he anticipated that Saratoga County would honor them for their efforts.

State Police responded, and the State Police dive team and Corinth Fire Department dive team were called out as well, but were not needed.

A winter of above-average temperatures has resulted in thinner ice than normal on many lakes and ponds, particularly in areas where there are currents or springs. Areas near dams and streams are particularly questionable.

