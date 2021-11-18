Man killed in head-on crash in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — A 46-year-old man was killed on Thursday in a head-on crash on Route 4.
The crash happened at about 5:13 p.m. just south of the village of Whitehall. The driver of one of the vehicles died, according to state police. His name was not released.
State police said the driver of the other vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
No further information was available on Thursday night.
All lanes of Route 4 between Route 22 and Poultney Street were closed for several hours after the crash.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today