PAWLET, Vermont — A 72-year-old Pawlet resident died Wednesday when he crashed a four-wheeler in woods near his home, according to Vermont State Police.

Richard Morey, 72, of Route 30, was reported missing by a family member around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. He had gone for a four-wheeler ride earlier in the day but had not returned.

A search involving State Police and Pawlet firefighters ensued, and Morey was located near the 2003 Arctic Cat ATV he drove. It had rolled over on an embankment in woods just east of the New York state line.

Morey was pronounced dead at the scene. Granville Rescue Squad members assisted at the scene.

