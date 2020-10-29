Man killed in car-pedestrian accident in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs police are investigating a fatal car-pedestrian accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon.
Police received a call about an accident at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 29, also known as Washington Street, just west of Buff Road. An investigation determined that a 46-year-old man was walking west along the southern side of Route 29. He then went into the eastbound lane for an unknown reason and was struck by a 2004 Honda Pilot traveling east, according to a news release.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The Saratoga Springs Fire Department also responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.