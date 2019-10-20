LAKE LUZERNE -- A Lake Luzerne man was arrested late Saturday after he was found to have an illegal assault rifle following a dispute at a home, police said.
Jesse E. Ettinger, 26, was arrested after police were called to a home on Route 9N for a "disturbance" shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Ettinger did not threaten anyone with the gun, but it was found in the home when police responded to a call there.
The gun had features that made it illegal under state law, and was loaded with an illegal high-capacity magazine, police said.
Ettinger was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, and was being held pending arraignment Sunday.
Sheriff's Patrol Officer Blake MacWhinnie made the arrest.
