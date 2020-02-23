Man jailed on drug charges in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY -- A man from Albany County faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges after he was found to be driving under the influence of drugs when State Police encountered him at the Jolley store on Aviation Road, police records show.

Christopher A. Morris, 38, of Watervliet, was found to have cocaine as well as drug paraphernalia when he was pulled over around 10:15 p.m. Friday, according to the State Police public information website.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Morris was found to have at least one hypodermic needle as well as a digital scale along with drugs, records show. He was also found to be driving without a suspended or revoked license.

Morris was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor criminal use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic instrument, driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and obstructing governmental administration, the website showed.

Morris was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail without bail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1