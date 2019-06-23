{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE -- A Vermont man was jailed early Friday after a traffic stop on Route 40 led to the seizure of drugs, police records show.

Robert B. Fisk, 33, of Bennington, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. after police seized unspecified drugs and marijuana, the State Police public information website showed.

He was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor criminal possession of marijuana, the website showed.

Fisk was sent to Washington County Jail, but released later Friday.

