ARGYLE -- A Vermont man was jailed early Friday after a traffic stop on Route 40 led to the seizure of drugs, police records show.
Robert B. Fisk, 33, of Bennington, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. after police seized unspecified drugs and marijuana, the State Police public information website showed.
He was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor criminal possession of marijuana, the website showed.
Fisk was sent to Washington County Jail, but released later Friday.
