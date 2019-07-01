GLENS FALLS — A two-time felon was jailed Sunday for allegedly hitting a neighbor with a baseball bat during a dispute the night before, police said.
Timothy R. Cardinale, 58, of Glens Falls, was charged with second-degree assault as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest for a Saturday night incident that left a male victim with minor injuries, according to Glens Falls Police.
Glens Falls Police Sgt. Carl Mattison and Officer Will Dawson made the arrest the following day, when Cardinale was seen outside his Wilmot Street home.
Cardinale was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail without bail, as he has at least two prior felony convictions so no bail could be set, police said.
