QUEENSBURY — A man from Troy was jailed Sunday night after he violated an order of protection at a Queensbury home, police said.

Francis T. Gorman, 51, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, after State Police went to a home on Main Street to check on the welfare of a resident and encountered Gorman, according to police.

He was barred from having contact with a person at the home, and has at least three misdemeanor criminal contempt convictions, which resulted in the felony count being filed, police said.

Gorman was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

