POULTNEY, Vermont — A former Granville man was jailed in Vermont on Saturday as a fugitive from justice on charges related to a burglary Friday night in Granville, police said.

Neimiah A. Van Guilder, 34, was arrested after an investigation by Granville Police into his alleged burglary at a home in the village of Granville to retrieve a child who is at the center of a custody dispute, officials said.

The child was later found safe and unharmed. Van Guilder was arrested Saturday afternoon at an unspecified location in Poultney, and sent to Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Vermont, pending extradition proceedings to New York.

Granville Police Chief Ernie Bassett said he will face felony burglary charges, misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated harassment and noncriminal harassment charges in Washington County.

Van Guilder is a two-time felon who was sentenced to five years in state prison for a drug conviction in 2014, and was released early from parole last year.

