MOREAU — A Moreau man was jailed Saturday for allegedly violating an order of protection, police records show.

Ivan E. Joy, 51, was charged after State Police were called about a domestic dispute shortly before 1 a.m., according to the agency's public information website.

He was arrested a short time later after troopers determined he had violated an order of protection and harassed another person, the website showed.

Records show Joy was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and non-criminal harassment. He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.

