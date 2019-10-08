TICONDEROGA — A Ticonderoga man was jailed last week for allegedly assaulting and choking a family member, police said.
Nicholas J. Treadway, 39, was charged with felony criminal contempt and aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief, according to Ticonderoga Police.
He is accused of attacking a person who has an order of protection against him.
Treadway was arraigned and sent to Essex County Jail for lack of bail.
