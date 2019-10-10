{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was jailed Wednesday after he threatened children in a home on Carlton Drive after attacking a woman there, police said.

Police were sent to the home around 1 a.m. Wednesday for a report of domestic violence.

Police forced their way into the home when the man, Jeffery K. Homeyer, 28, refused to come out after he "made threats to children that were sleeping" inside the home, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Homeyer ran out a door into woods as police entered, and was caught a short time later in woods off Schoolhouse Road. The children involved were not harmed.

He was charged with felony counts of strangulation, aggravated family offense, criminal contempt and criminal mischief, and sent to Warren County Jail pending prosecution. He has an extensive criminal record that included charges from an August 2018 domestic violence-related standoff in a Queensbury apartment complex.

State Police assisted the Sheriff's Office with the case.

