CAMBRIDGE — A man from North Carolina was jailed Monday after he allegedly possessed a handgun on school grounds, police said.
The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. at the Cambridge school complex on South Park Street, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Police received a report of a confrontation in which a group of men confronted another man and one had a gun.
They arrived to determine that Joseph W. Davis, 25, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, had a 9mm handgun and illegal metal dagger, which led to a felony count of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
The Sheriff's Office did not explain what the confrontation was about, or whether any other arrests were expected. The school was not open at the time.
Davis, who had come to the Cambridge area with an acquaintance, was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.
State Police assisted the Sheriff's Office.
