HUDSON FALLS -- A man was jailed Monday for allegedly cutting another man's neck with a broken beer bottle during a fight earlier this month, according to police.
Alex Thomas, 23, of Long Island, was arrested about three weeks after the May 7 incident at a home on Ferry Street, Hudson Falls Police said in a news release.
Police said he was part of a group that was drinking and abusing cough and cold medicine when a fight broke out. Thomas broke a beer bottle, and the victim -- whose name was not released -- suffered a seven-inch-long cut on his neck, according to Hudson Falls Police.
The wound was not considered life-threatening and the victim was treated at Glens Falls Hospital.
Thomas left the area afterward, but was located by Hudson Falls Police Sgt. Brad Lyon on Main Street in Hudson Falls on Monday. He was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, records show.
He was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.
Hudson Falls Detective John Kibling, Sgt. Rich Arnold and officers Tyler White and Joe McKeever handled the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.