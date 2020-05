× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHITEHALL — One person was airlifted to the hospital following an ATV accident on Saturday.

The man’s ATV rolled over just before 6 p.m. in the vicinity of Wade Road, according to police radio transmissions.

There were was no information on the severity of injuries.

State Police is investigating the case.

