WARRENSBURG — A man was injured when his off-road mini bike was struck by a truck on Sunday. 

The accident happened at about 11 a.m. near 1147 Schroon River Road in the town of Warrensburg. A 2002 Ford Ranger being driven by 31-year-old Joshua Morris struck the mini bike, operated by 20-year-old Kirstopher Cassidy, which had entered the roadway from the residence at that address.

Cassidy was injured in the crash and transported by the Warrensburg Emergency Squad to a helicopter landing zone established by the Warrensburg Fire Department. Cassidy was subsequently transported by a Lifenet helicopter to the Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Police did not have the hometown for Morris.

The accident remains under investigation.

