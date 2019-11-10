WARRENSBURG — A man was injured when his off-road mini bike was struck by a truck on Sunday.
The accident happened at about 11 a.m. near 1147 Schroon River Road in the town of Warrensburg. A 2002 Ford Ranger being driven by 31-year-old Joshua Morris struck the mini bike, operated by 20-year-old Kirstopher Cassidy, which had entered the roadway from the residence at that address.
Cassidy was injured in the crash and transported by the Warrensburg Emergency Squad to a helicopter landing zone established by the Warrensburg Fire Department. Cassidy was subsequently transported by a Lifenet helicopter to the Albany Medical Center for treatment.
You have free articles remaining.
Police did not have the hometown for Morris.
The accident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.