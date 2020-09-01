 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured in garage fire
0 comments

Man injured in garage fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALEM — A man was taken to the hospital with burns to his hands and face after a garage fire on Tuesday.

The Salem Fire Department received a call at about 4:45 p.m. about a working structure fire at a residence at 26 Blanchard St., according to Fire Chief Bob Graham.

Firefighters responded to the scene quickly. The blaze was brought under control in about 15 minutes, but crews were at the scene for about two hours investigating the incident.

Graham said the garage, which was not attached to a structure, is a total loss.

The man was transported to a local hospital. Graham did not know the severity of his injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

The garage was the only building on the lot. The land is owned by George Everall, according to property records.

0 comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lake Luzerne house fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News