Man injured in garage fire

SALEM — A man was taken to the hospital with burns to his hands and face after a garage fire on Tuesday.

The Salem Fire Department received a call at about 4:45 p.m. about a working structure fire at a residence at 26 Blanchard St., according to Fire Chief Bob Graham.

Firefighters responded to the scene quickly. The blaze was brought under control in about 15 minutes, but crews were at the scene for about two hours investigating the incident.

Graham said the garage, which was not attached to a structure, is a total loss.

The man was transported to a local hospital. Graham did not know the severity of his injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

The garage was the only building on the lot. The land is owned by George Everall, according to property records.

